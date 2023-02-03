Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Watch all of Rashford’s January goals

Watch all of Rashford’s January goals

Watch all of Rashford’s January goals
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Comfortable Win Extends Gap At The Top | Premiership Matchweek 25 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch all of Rashford’s January goals

Previous Video
Premier League Goal of the Month

Premier League Manager of the Month award – January 2023

Next Video
Comfortable Win Extends Gap At The Top | Premiership Matchweek 25 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Comfortable Win Extends Gap At The Top | Premiership Matchweek 25 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Related videos

Top