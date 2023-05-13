Was Mauricio Pochettino Chelseas first choice as their new manager? 🔎

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

Sky Sports News’ Paul Gilmour gives the latest after Chelsea have confirmed that they’ve reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to be their next head coach.

