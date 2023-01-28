Walsall v Leicester City Full Match – FA Cup | 28 January 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Accrington Stanley v Leeds United Full Match – FA Cup | 28 January 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Accrington Stanley v Leeds United Full Match – FA Cup | 28 January 2023 167 icon Watch LaterAdded 09:23 Pep Guardiola v Mikel Arteta | Manager Cam | Manchester City v Arsenal | Emirates FA Cup 22-23 3K icon Watch LaterAdded 08:32 EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Man City 1-0 Arsenal | Ake goal gives City big win! 463.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Arsenal Full Match – FA Cup | 27 January 2023 2.2K icon Watch LaterAdded 13:12 Man City vs Arsenal 1-0 Ian Wright and Roy Keane react to Gunners out FA Cup & Mikel Arteta Reaction 209K icon Watch LaterAdded 04:20 HIGHLIGHTS | Nathan Ake strike hands Manchester City narrow win over Arsenal | FA Cup 238.2K