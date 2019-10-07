Wales v France – Rugby World Cup 2019 | 20 October 2019
Wales v France – Coverage of the third last-eight fixture, which takes place at Oita Stadium in Oita Prefecture. Wales topped Pool D with four wins from four, including an impressive victory over Australia, but were not at their fluent best in their last two matches against Fiji and Uruguay. Meanwhile, France finished second in Pool C behind England after the scheduled meeting between the sides was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.