Vissel Kobe vs Barcelona – Friendly Match Previous Video FA Cup Highlights Show – 8 June 2023 Next Video Fiorentina v West Ham United Full Match – Europa Conference League Final | 7 June 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Fiorentina v West Ham United Full Match – Europa Conference League Final | 7 June 2023 1.6K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Manchester United Full Match – FA Cup Final | 3 June 2023 1.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Sevilla v Roma Full Match – Europa League Final | 31 May 2023 4.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Southampton v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 3.8K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United v Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 3.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Chelsea v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 28 May 2023 2.5K