Virgil van Dijk says Trent Alexander-Arnold reacted to criticism in the right way

Virgil van Dijk says he has no doubts about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quality and has suggested player welfare is being forgotten about amid recent criticism.

The Liverpool full-back came under heavy criticism for his defensive performance in the 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday and his place in the England squad for next month’s World Cup in Qatar has been called into question.

Van Dijk claims his team-mate is a victim of a culture in the UK that builds players up before bringing them down.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday night – in which Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning free-kick to open the scoring – the Dutchman said: “We know the quality he has and he showed it again today.

Former Liverpool Goalkeeper David James joined the Football Show to discuss Liverpool’s performance and his thoughts on player wellbeing following Van Dijk’s comments.

