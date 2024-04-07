Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Vinnie Jones On Music In Dressing Rooms, Elton John & Guy Ritchie | Football Music & Me

Geoff meets footballer-turned-Hollywood-hardman Vinnie Jones, who recalls blaring his ghetto blaster in the Wimbledon dressing room throughout the 80s and 90s – and the truth behind Brian Clough smashing it to bits. Vinnie’s mad tales include singing Puppy Love with Donny Osmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s living room, Elton John trying to woo him to sign for Watford, and why he turned down a Christmas single with Simon Cowell.

Please note: This podcast contains explicit language not suitable for all audiences.

Full episodes drop every Monday.

Listen to Vinnie Jones’ Soundtrack: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5H17nGJamqL6cqz7vUmi9Q

Top