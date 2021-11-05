Vincent Kompany | The Intense Rivalry Between Man United And Man City It All Changed When Pep Came

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany flew in from his Beligan based club Anderlecht to sit down with Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson to discuss his illustrious career at Man City.
Kompany who started his career at Anderlecht joined Man City from Hamburg in 2008, which was a month before the Sheikh’s took over the Manchester based club. Kompany describes the intense competition at the club, the high’s and lows with players like Kevin De Bruyne, Yay Toure, David Silva, Robinho, Sergio Aguero and of course Mario Balotelli. Kompany who is the former captain and a 4 X Premier League winner with Man City, 2 X FA Cup winner, 4 time league cup winner and 2 X Community Shield winner is not shy of trophies. Vincent Kompany went into immense detail describing Mancini’s title winning team, Pep Guardiola’s tactical ability, the talents of Phil Foden and more…Make sure you like, share, comment and subscribe to FIVE Youtube channel for more #Vibewithfive
0:00; – Sokin
0:42; – Intro
1:16; – Vincent Kompany on being Anderlecht manager
4:20; – Playing under Pep at Man City & tactical analysis under Mancini
9:11; – Rio & Vincent discuss a ‘Natural Leader’
11:35; – Man City takeover, player perspective
17:27; – Centre Half mindset on the pitch & injuries
20:35; – The Manchester Derby
26:40; – Rio & Vincent discuss Balotelli and Tevez
31:37; – Best players that Vincent played with at City
33:32; – Vincent talks about the ‘Aguero’ moment from City’s perspective
37:01; – Views on United after Sir Alex Ferguson left
39:37; – Belgium’s current golden generation & importance of quality
45:35; – Vincent talks Anderlecht as a club, managerial play style and being player manager
51:19; – Vincent’s ambitions as a manager
52:25; – Sambi Lokonga’s potential & Yaya Toure comparison
56:15; – Vincent talks defenders aggression & toughest PL striker
58:36; – Rio’s toughest PL strikers
1:00:38; – Vincent’s ‘Floater’ story from training under Pep
1:01:45; – What makes Phil Foden so special
1:04:44; – Rio & Vincent describe one another as players
1:06:38; – Vincent’s 5-a-side team from his playing career
1:07:17; – Outro
