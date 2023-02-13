Villarreal v Barcelona Full Match – La Liga | 12 February 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video UEFA Champions League Magazine – 13 February 2023 Next Video BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 12 February 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded LaLiga Highlights Show – 13 February 2023 425 icon Watch LaterAdded 03:05 VILLARREAL 0-1 BARÇA | LALIGA 2022/23 MD21 0.9M icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 12 Febuary 2023 1.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Leeds United v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 12 Febuary 2023 2.3K icon Watch LaterAdded AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 11 Febuary 2023 1.5K icon Watch LaterAdded Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 11 Febuary 2023 1.9K