Vidic Exclusive: How I Signed For Man Utd | Partnership With Rio | Winning The Champions League

How Vidic signed for Man Utd and Sir Alex Ferguson carrying Vidic’s bag in the process. Vidic talks training ground stories about Scholes, Ronaldo & Giggs, Sir Alex carried Vidic’s bags, the interview you’ve all been waiting for! Vidic’s training ground stories about Scholes, Ronaldo & Giggs. Today, Rio, Joel and Ste interview the other half of the Legendary Man Utd Centre-Back partnership, Nemanja Vidic. Tune in for insight on what Ronaldo and Scholes were like in training, Sir Alex and Vidic’ relationship and much more! Stay locked in to hear a special story about what happened in training the session before the 2008 Champions league final! For more insightful football content, keep up to date with the channel by subscribing and clicking the notification bell.

0:00; – Trailer

1:20; – Intro

2:37; – Vidic on joining Instagram

3:28; – What is Vidic doing right now?

7:15; – What is the next step for Vidic?

8:49; – Why Vidic didn’t have Instagram

9:53; – What it was like growing up in Serbia

12:26; – Vidic’s first clubbing experience with Rio

13:05; – What is it like being back in Manchester?

14:29; – Vidic on moving to Manchester United

15:31; – The first phone call with Sir Alex

18:40; – Vidic on money not being the motive to join MUFC

18:59; – Vidic on his difficult beginning at MUFC

22:02; – Vidic on Rio’s support at the beginning

24:29; – What made MUFC training sessions harder than some games, and what shocked Vidic about the stars at MUFC?

27:58; – Rio and Vidic’s relationship as a CB pairing

33:12; – What did Sir Alex Ferguson do that was different to other managers ?

35:50; – Rio speaks on how he learned after a confrontation with Sir Alex Ferguson

37:18; – Was there a moment in the 2007/2008 season where Rio and Vidic knew they would be Champions League champions?

40:36; – The shocking training session before the Champions League Final

41:05; – The best moment in Rio’s career and Vidic’s career

42:27; – How did MUFC players feel when the final went to penalties ?

44:14; – Rio and Vidic speak on facing Messi and Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona

46:33; – Vidic’s best celebration after party

