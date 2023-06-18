Home Leagues Serie A Victor Osimhen is the best striker of the 2022/23 season | Serie A 2022/23

Netherlands v Italy Full Match – UEFA Nations League | 18 June 2023

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen wins the award as MVP – Best striker of Serie A 2022/23. The rankings have been drawn up taking into account the advanced analysis of Stats Perform, formed from the tracking data recorded with the Hawk-Eye system | Serie A 2022/23

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
