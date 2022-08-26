Home Cup Games Europa Conference League Viborg FF 0-3 West Ham | Hammers Ease Through To Group Stage | Europa Conference League Highlights

West Ham United booked their place in the UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage by beating Viborg 3-0 in the second leg of our play-off round on Thursday night, securing a 6-1 aggregate success.

