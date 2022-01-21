Vibe With FIVE Ft. Mark Noble | Life At West Ham | Declan Rice | David Moyes

Today on Vibe With FIVE we’ve got Mr. West Ham himself, Mark Noble. Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson discuss his time at West Ham and what it’s like playing there now. We also talk about Declan Rice and Jesse Lingard’s possible move to The Hammers on this Transfer Deadline Day.

0:00; – Preview

0:53; – Intro

1:27; – Sokin #AD

1:48; – Transfer Window Talk

5:27; – Mark’s early stages at West Ham

10:52; – Leaving Arsenal’s academy

12:36; – Playing under Zola

15:06; – Most enjoyable period at West Ham

18:30; – David Moyes, Declan Rice, and the current team

27:50; – Noble’s mentality and experiences in training

32:40; – Dimitri Payet

33:53; – Did Mark ever consider leaving West Ham?

35:16; – England

38:40; – Missing the penalty against Man U

46:23; – Diangana sale

49:10; – Michail Antonio

51:40; – West Ham Academy and the next generation

1:00:43; – Top 5 Selections

1:07:40; – Best leader Mark has played under

1:09:00; – Ireland

1:10:00; – Outro

