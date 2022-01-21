Vibe With FIVE Ft. Mark Noble | Life At West Ham | Declan Rice | David Moyes

Today on Vibe With FIVE we’ve got Mr. West Ham himself, Mark Noble. Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson discuss his time at West Ham and what it’s like playing there now. We also talk about Declan Rice and Jesse Lingard’s possible move to The Hammers on this Transfer Deadline Day.
0:00; – Preview
0:53; – Intro
1:27; – Sokin #AD
1:48; – Transfer Window Talk
5:27; – Mark’s early stages at West Ham
10:52; – Leaving Arsenal’s academy
12:36; – Playing under Zola
15:06; – Most enjoyable period at West Ham
18:30; – David Moyes, Declan Rice, and the current team
27:50; – Noble’s mentality and experiences in training
32:40; – Dimitri Payet
33:53; – Did Mark ever consider leaving West Ham?
35:16; – England
38:40; – Missing the penalty against Man U
46:23; – Diangana sale
49:10; – Michail Antonio
51:40; – West Ham Academy and the next generation
1:00:43; – Top 5 Selections
1:07:40; – Best leader Mark has played under
1:09:00; – Ireland
1:10:00; – Outro
