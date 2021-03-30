VfL Wolfsburg v Chelsea Full Match – Women’s Champions League | Quarter-Finals | 2nd Leg
Chelsea FC Women are through to the Champions League semi-finals after a 5-1 aggregate win over last year’s finalists Wolfsburg.