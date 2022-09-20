Home Leagues Bundesliga VfL Bochum – 1. FC Köln 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 7 – Bundesliga 2022/23

VfL Bochum – 1. FC Köln 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 7 – Bundesliga 2022/23

VfL Bochum – 1. FC Köln 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 7 – Bundesliga 2022/23
VfB Stuttgart – Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 | Highlights | Matchday 7 – Bundesliga 2022/23

#BOCKOE | Highlights from Matchday 7!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch the Bundesliga highlights of VfL Bochum vs. 1. FC Köln from Matchday 7 of 2022/23 season!

Goals: 1-0 Schmitz (9. OG), 1-1 Maina (88.)

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

