Home Review Show Highlights Verona-Lazio 1-1 | Heroic Verona hold Lazio to a draw: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Verona-Lazio 1-1 | Heroic Verona hold Lazio to a draw: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Verona-Lazio 1-1 | Heroic Verona hold Lazio to a draw: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The Hoops Go Nine Points Clear | Premiership Matchweek 26 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Lazio were forced to settle for a draw at the Bentegodi Stadium by Cyril Ngonge’s debut goal as Verona’s form continued with a third consecutive game without defeat | Serie A 2022/23

#Highlights #VeronaLazio #SerieA

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Monza-Sampdoria 2-2 | Late drama as Monza score late equaliser: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Monza-Sampdoria 2-2 | Late drama as Monza score late equaliser: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Next Video
The Hoops Go Nine Points Clear | Premiership Matchweek 26 Round Up | cinch SPFL

The Hoops Go Nine Points Clear | Premiership Matchweek 26 Round Up | cinch SPFL

Related videos

Top