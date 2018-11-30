How VAR’s Introduction Could Offer Big Benefits to the Premier League

Discussion and debate about major incidents in matches is part and parcel of being a football fan, but seeing referees make the wrong decisions at critical and season-defining points can be hugely frustrating.

With this in mind, it is perhaps unsurprising that clubs in the Premier League have taken the decision to introduce the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) system from the beginning of the 2019/20 season .

The agreement in principle came at a shareholders’ meeting in November, where clubs were updated on non-live VAR trials which are set to continue during league matches across the rest of the season. One key concern is to develop a protocol on how any VAR decision will be communicated with fans.

Fascinating development

The news that the Premier League is formally making a request to the International Football Association Board and FIFA to use VAR is a fascinating development which will impact on the game in a number of ways. While it will, of course, affect the on-field action and hopefully go some way towards ensuring that the right decisions are made at critical moments, it will also have a wider impact on other aspects linked to the sport.

For example, football is of course now heavily linked to the sports betting industry. Thought to be worth around £14 billion in the UK alone, the area has experienced significant growth in recent times with a number of major betting sites in the UK , such as Scottish Cup sponsors Betfred, becoming established names and even shirt sponsors for some clubs. VAR will undoubtedly have a clear impact on this area, as it should in theory mean the right call is made on contentious decisions and this in turn will affect the outcome of a huge number of bets placed across the UK and beyond.

World Cup success

UEFA have announced that VAR will be used in the Champions League for the 2019/20 season. pic.twitter.com/K1LBIRIHAF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 27, 2018

While the Premier League has reviewed the use of VAR in other domestic competitions like the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, it would not be a huge surprise to see the league also take inspiration from how the technology was utilised during this year’s World Cup in Russia.

VAR was seen by a great number of people to be a significant success at the tournament, with one of the most legendary names in refereeing giving it the seal of approval. The head of FIFA’s referee committee during the tournament, Pierluigi Collina said there was statistical evidence that the technology had improved decisions.

As Sky Sports reports , after reviewing the first 48 games of the competition it was revealed that more than 300 incidents were checked. While referees were found to have called 95 per cent of the decisions correctly without VAR, it was revealed that replays corrected 14 and increased the figure to 99.3 per cent.

Exciting future ahead

While there was some criticism of VAR during its early use in last season’s FA Cup, the World Cup led to a change of attitude among a number of fans. It will be truly exciting to see what difference it makes to the Premier League, a hugely lucrative competition where the wrong decisions could have a major impact on sides at each end of the table.