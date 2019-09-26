Valencia Managed to Beat Levante in the Liga Opener

Wow. Laliga is back! We should all have something to smile about. For Javi Gracia, it was a great day. However, it was a disappointing day for Paco López. In fact, what he can wish is to forget it as quickly as possible. His side lost 4-2 away in Mestalla stadium (Valencia). The game kick-started in the early afternoon. The weather was calm and welcoming for the game. A lot of people were eager to see real competition. Given that the two teams were not involved in the Europe elite competition, they had a lot of time to relax.

The Real Game

The game was to be played in the closed stands. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spectators are not allowed to visit the stadiums. The game started with two teams showing a lot of enthusiasm. Nobody could anticipate that Levante rescue valencia. The highest odds were in favor of the visitors. The reason is that they had in form J. Morales who lead their attack. It was anticipated that he will cause a lot of problems for the defense of Valencia. Both teams had no much injury concerns at the start. Everyone was eager to see a great game.

The Start of The Game

Levante entered the game with higher morale. Within less than 40 seconds into the game, Morales had already given them the lead. He waved his way though more than four defenders before he fired a shot range strike to the back of the net. The game changed in favor of the visitors. They showed a lot of composure and pressing. However, their effort was canceled in the 12th minute by a header goal from Gabriel. The goal did not cut their speed since they added another goal.

More Goals In First Half

The Valencia defense was a bit floppy. That is why Morales accelerated a pace and driven the ball home through the top corner in the 36th minute. Three minutes later, Valencia came back to the game, thanks to Maxi’s effort when he slid the ball into the far corner. Both teams showed a lot of composure at this point. Both defenses were a bit calm. It was somehow hard to predict the one to carry the day. At the end of the first half, the score was 2-2. Everyone was anticipating a thrilling second half. Both teams were given the normal 15 minutes break.

The Second Half that Killed the Game

After 15 minutes, both teams meet for the second half. Yunus Musa who was an Arsenal player came cross to scoring when he hit the crossbar with a strong shot. Now the game started gearing momentum in favor of the host. The third goal of valencia came in the 75th minute when Vallejo netted a header after receiving a ball from Maxi. The game changed and the hosts shown a lot of desire to torment the visitors. In the injury time, Maxi pulled a strong shot that rebounded from the post. Luckily, Vallejo was in the perfect place to put the ball home.

The Laliga Standing

As of now, Valencia is at the top of the table. They are likely to be a challenging force in Laliga. They have the potential to beat the likes of Athletico Madrid and Villarreal. However, their squad depth is demanding after they had a massive exodus of high profile players. Their owner Peter Lim took that step in the bid to revive the club from the wrath of coronavirus. Their head coach mr Gracia said that he is “not happy” because the squard lacks depth. However, he is determined to work with the players at disposal and challege for tropies.

The Coming Fixtures

After enduring a disappointing start of the season, Levante will need to bounce back into winning ways in the next fixture which is friendly. It will be a away game in Sevilla. However, Sevilla is not a small opponent given their squad depth and the fact that they are the current European Champions. Valencia will travel next to Celta Vigo where they will be looking to extend their top position. Their current form is something for Gracia to smile about. The squard shown a lot of convidence when they came from down and beat a team that looked stronger than them.

