FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay v Russia

Mark Pougatch is joined in the studio by Henrik Larsson, Martin O’Neill and Slaven Bilic for coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup match between hosts Russia and Uruguay. As the group stage comes to an end, places in the last 16 are all to play for, with the 2010 semi-finalists Uruguay looking to book their place in the knockout rounds once again. Commentary at the Samara Arena is from Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon.

