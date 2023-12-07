United’s Press Leaks, Pep Lashes Out & Being Late! | Stick to Football EP 10

Welcome back to Stick To Football with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Roy Keane – the original show from the award-winning The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet.

The panel kick-off the show with a Secret Santa draw. With Jill Scott already making her pick and absent from the episode, the five will return in a special Christmas episode with their secret gifts.

Gary and Jamie respond to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s press conference quotes following Gary’s suggestion that City have become complacent and talk about how Arsenal are hitting the right form as they head into the festive fixtures.

Stick to Football also reacts to the latest off-field issues at Manchester United after former player Nemanja Matic revealed who and why team-mates were fined. Listen to how Gary, Ian, Jamie and Roy all dealt with club punishments during their professional career.

Super 6 is back with Ben; has Gary kept up his sizeable lead or has Roy managed to claw some ground back?

And we have your Community Questions. Find out the biggest sacrifice Gary had to make as a teenager who had just left school and which player made Ian’s introduction to football incredibly difficult.

Chaptering

00:00 Behind The Scenes

02:15 Secret Santa

03:40 Pep Guardiola attack on Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher // Manchester City complacency backlash

14:30 Arsenal top of the Premier League

18:30 Manchester United’s off-field player issues

25:40 Dealing with lateness

29:30 Journalists being banned at Manchester United’s press conference

34:55 Ian Wright’s fall-out with Bruce Rioch

40:00 Keep, Last Straw or Ditch: Player edition

47:45 Super 6

54:34 Community Questions

54:35 Biggest sacrifice made as a player

59:25 Would you rather play under Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola?

01:00:07 Premier League flop of the season so far?

01:01:05 Have you ever shared a dressing room with anyone you dislike?

