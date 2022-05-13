Home Leagues Bundesliga Union Berlin – VfL Bochum 3-2 | Highlights | Matchday 34 – Bundesliga 2021/22

#FCUBOC | Highlights from Matchday 34!
Watch the Bundesliga highlights of Union Berlin vs. VfL Bochum from Matchday 34 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 1-0 Prömel (5’), 2-0 Awoniyi (25’ – Penalty), 2-1 Zoller (55’), 2-2 Löwen (79’), 3-2 Awoniyi (88’)

