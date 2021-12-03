Home Leagues Bundesliga Union Berlin – SC Freiburg 0-0 | Highlights | Matchday 16 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Union Berlin – SC Freiburg 0-0 | Highlights | Matchday 16 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Union Berlin – SC Freiburg 0-0 | Highlights | Matchday 16 – Bundesliga 2021/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

FC Augsburg – RB Leipzig 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 16 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

#FCUSCF | Highlights from Matchday 16!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch the Bundesliga highlights of Union Berlin vs. SC Freiburg from Matchday 16 of 2021/22 season!

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

Previous Video
Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone | Kent and Morelos make it a SIXTH Straight Win | cinch Premiership

Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone | Kent and Morelos make it a SIXTH Straight Win | cinch Premiership

Next Video
FC Augsburg – RB Leipzig 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 16 – Bundesliga 2021/22

FC Augsburg – RB Leipzig 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 16 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Related videos

Top