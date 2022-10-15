Home Leagues Bundesliga Union Beats BVB And Remains On Top! | Union Berlin – Borussia Dortmund 2-0 | All Goals | Bundesliga

English Football League Highlights – ITV | 15 October 2022

#FCUBVB | Short Highlights from Matchday 10!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch all goals from the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund from Matchday 10 of 2022/23 season!

Goals: 1-0 Haberer (8′), 2-0 Haberer (21′)

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

