Unai Emery Pre Match Press Conference – Arsenal vs Vorskla | Europa League
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Maurizio Sarri Pre Match Press Conference – Chelsea vs PAOK | Europa League
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
61 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Unai Emery Pre Match Press Conference – Arsenal vs Vorskla | Europa League
Pre-match press conference with Arsenal manager Unai Emery and midfielder Henrikh Mkihtaryan ahead of their match against Vorskla Poltava in the Premier League.