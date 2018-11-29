Home Cup Games Europa League Unai Emery Pre Match Press Conference – Arsenal vs Vorskla | Europa League
Unai Emery Pre Match Press Conference – Arsenal vs Vorskla | Europa League
Pre-match press conference with Arsenal manager Unai Emery and midfielder Henrikh Mkihtaryan ahead of their match against Vorskla Poltava in the Premier League.

