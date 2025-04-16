Unai Emery Post-Match Press Conference | Aston v PSG

Unai Emery speaks to the media at Villa Park following Aston Villa’s Champions League exit despite a 3-2 win over PSG tonight.

Watch League of Ireland, UEFA Champions League, Nations League and European Qualifiers live on Virgin Media Television.

Subscribe to our social accounts for more!

Follow us on Twitter – / vmsportie​​​​​​​​

Follow us on Instagram – / vmsportie

Like us on Facebook – / vmsportie

Follow us on TikTok – / virginmediasport

#AstonVilla #Villa #UTV #UCL #ChampionsLeague #UnaiEmery #PSG #ParisSG