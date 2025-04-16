Home Leagues Premier League Aston Villa Unai Emery Post-Match Press Conference | Aston v PSG
Unai Emery Post-Match Press Conference | Aston v PSG
Aston Villa

Unai Emery Post-Match Press Conference | Aston v PSG

LUD:

Unai Emery speaks to the media at Villa Park following Aston Villa’s Champions League exit despite a 3-2 win over PSG tonight.

Watch League of Ireland, UEFA Champions League, Nations League and European Qualifiers live on Virgin Media Television.

