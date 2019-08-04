Is Unai Emery, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Frank Lampard under the most pressure? | Extra Time

Craig Burley, Alejandro Moreno, Brian McBride, Gab Marcotti, Peter Walton and Dan Thomas of ESPN FC answer fan questions in Extra Time, including: whether Arsenal’s Unai Emery, Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Chelsea’s Frank Lampard is under the most pressure to deliver this season, (1:19) why referees don’t enforce players having to leave the field of play at the nearest point on the touchline when being substituted, (2:35) why international qualifiers aren’t played during the summer as opposed to during the club season, (4:06) and if Peter preferred to officiate with the same set of assistant referees each game when he was an English Premier League referee.