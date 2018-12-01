UFC – Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman

You have already reported this video.

Many thanks for your report.

Error!! please try again later.

TUF 28 Finale Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman, a welterweight bout at Friday’s UFC event at The Pearl at the Palms in La Vegas.

Usman enters the bout on a 12-fight win streak and coming off a decison win over Demian Maia, while dos Anjos looks to bounce back from a loss to Colby Covington that snapped a three-fight win streak at welterweight.