UFC – Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman
BBC Football Focus – Saturday 1st December 2018

TUF 28 Finale Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman, a welterweight bout at Friday’s UFC event at The Pearl at the Palms in La Vegas.

Usman enters the bout on a 12-fight win streak and coming off a decison win over Demian Maia, while dos Anjos looks to bounce back from a loss to Colby Covington that snapped a three-fight win streak at welterweight.

