UFC – Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Football Focus – Saturday 1st December 2018
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
7,987 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
UFC – Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman
TUF 28 Finale Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman, a welterweight bout at Friday’s UFC event at The Pearl at the Palms in La Vegas.
Usman enters the bout on a 12-fight win streak and coming off a decison win over Demian Maia, while dos Anjos looks to bounce back from a loss to Colby Covington that snapped a three-fight win streak at welterweight.