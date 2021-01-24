UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Full Fight Replay | 23 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 23 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
7,507 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Full Fight Replay | 23 January 2021
UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 was a mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that took place on January 24, 2021 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.