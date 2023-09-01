UEFA European Qualifiers Highlights – 8 September 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Bruno Fernandes On Captaincy, Scoring At Stretford End & More! ❤️🔥 | Player Diaries 📖 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA European Qualifiers Highlights – 7 September 2023 0.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Scottish Premiership Highlights – 6 September 2023 1K icon Watch LaterAdded Bundesliga Highlights Show – 6 September 2023 1K icon Watch LaterAdded LaLiga Highlights Show – 4 September 2023 2.1K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 3 September 2023 13.2K icon Watch LaterAdded English Football League Highlights – ITV | 2 September 2023 2.5K