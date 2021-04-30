UEFA Europa League Highlights Show – 30 April 2021
Manchester United host Roma in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi final tie at Old Trafford. Arsenal travel to Estadio de la CerA¡mica to face Villarreal in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi final tie.