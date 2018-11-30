Home Cup Games Europa League UEFA Europa League Highlights Show – 29th Nov
UEFA Europa League Highlights Show – 29th Nov
UEFA Europa League Highlights Show – 29th Nov

All the goals and talking points from the latest set of Europa League fixtures, including Chelsea v PAOK, Vorskla v Arsenal, Rangers v Villarreal and Rosenborg v Celtic.

