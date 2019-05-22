UEFA Europa League – To the Finals

As soon as the Premier League finished, with Manchester City taking home the cup, all the attention moved on to the Europa League. With the final of the Europa League taking place at the end of May 2019, the excitement of the Premier League has carried forward with fans, bookmakers, teams, players, and punters enthusiastically waiting to witness who will get the rights of boasting to be the European champion.

If we have learnt one thing over the years it is that a team might play an average round in one particular championship only to lead, or in some cases fall apart completely, in another competition. In the Premier League, Arsenal went through a roller coaster ride during its final few matches losing out on three essential games, only to come back in the very last one. When we look at the Europa League, Arsenal, who were fifth in the Premier League, have been a dominating force all along. To see them in the final facing Chelsea comes as no surprise, but is a reminder for punters that the progress of a team in every league should consist of separate analysis.



The road to the finals for both, Chelsea and Arsenal, was exciting. Not to mention packed with edge of the seat moments for the fans. Playing Slavia Praha in the Quarter Finals, Chelsea displayed great control over the ball, winning both their matches, although they did concede a few goals in doing so. It is in the Semi-Finals when things get interesting as Chelsea initially drew both its games with Eintracht . For punters, this is a massive hint towards the dynamics of the team. Although Chelsea is in the final, they have barely managed to make a considerable mark in the competition, and even the penalties at the end of the second Semi-Final were a close call.

Arsenal, on the other hand, has come across as strong competitors. Winning the Quarter Final rounds comfortably against Napoli, they headed straight to play against Valencia in the Semi-Final. The odds for the championship game are 6/5 for Arsenal and 7/10 for Chelsea. While only two teams are playing the final, bettors can still partake in wagers for the top goal scorer, where Olivier Giroud is a good bet.

On the road to the final countdown, Arsenal continued with their winning streak defeating Valencia 3-1 and 4-2 in the Semi-Finals. Once the team had lost hope in the Premier League, Emery was able to divert the focus of the players towards the Europa League. With confident wins, the group now goes into the final fully capable of lifting the cup. In the end, however, whatever the result may be, The Europa League will prove to be another feather in the cap of the beautiful game called football, a game passionately loved by millions across the planet.