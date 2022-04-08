Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL UEFA Champions League Tonight – BT Sports | 13 April 2022

UEFA Champions League Tonight – BT Sports | 13 April 2022

A look back at all the key talking points from tonight’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg fixtures, including Man City’s trip to Spain to face Atletico Madrid.

Previous Video
UEFA Champions League, Highlights , ucl, goals

UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – 13 April 2022

Next Video
Benfica v Liverpool

Liverpool v Benfica Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 14 April 2022

Related videos

Top