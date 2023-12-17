The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw is complete! Watch it back here!

Watch UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Nations League and European Qualifiers live on Virgin Media Television.

Subscribe to our page for more!

Follow us on Twitter – https://twitter.com/VMSportIE​​​​​​​​/

Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/vmsportie

Like us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/VMSportIE/

Follow us on TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@virginmediasport

#UCL #UCLdraw #ChampionsLeague #Football #PremierLeague #ManCity #MCFC #RealMadrid #FCBayern #ArsenalFC #PSG #Dortmund #UEFA