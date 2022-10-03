Home TV Show UEFA Champions League Magazine – 4 October 2022

UEFA Champions League Magazine – 4 October 2022

Tuesday October 4th
In this show we look at Milan’s attacker Rafael Leao, Goncalo Ramos of Benfica and Julian Nagelsmann of Bayern.

