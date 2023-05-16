UEFA Champions League - UCLTV Show UEFA Champions League Magazine – 16 May 2023 Latest news and UEFA Champions League semi final 2nd leg previews IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Post Leicester City v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 15 May 2023 RELATED POSTS The Kelly & Wrighty Show-15/05/2023 2K icon Watch LaterAdded 00:25:31 PL Stories: Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees 59 icon Watch LaterAdded Premier League Preview – 12 May 2023 532 Fanzone-12/05/2023 0.9K icon Watch LaterAdded 15:15 EVERY CHELSEA GOAL! | 2014/15 Premier League-winning season 🏆 Costa, Hazard, Rémy, Terry & MORE! 19.8K icon Watch LaterAdded 23:34 EVERY CHELSEA GOAL! | 2009-10 Premier League-winning season 🏆 Drogba, Lampard, Anelka & MORE! 19.2K