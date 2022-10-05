Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL UEFA Champions League Magazine – 11 October 2022

UEFA Champions League Magazine – 11 October 2022

The latest news and updates from the UEFA Champions League. Preview upcoming fixtures Man City can confirm their place in the last 16 with another win against Copenhagen. Following that at 8pm, Chelsea travel to the San Siro to take on Milan and Celtic will look for their first win in Europe this season against RB Leipzig.

