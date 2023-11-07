Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL UEFA Champions League Highlights – TNT Sports | 7 November 2023

UEFA Champions League Highlights – TNT Sports | 7 November 2023

All the goals and highlights from the latest set of fixtures in the UEFA Champions League, including Dortmund v Newcastle, AC Milan v PSG and Man City v Young Boys.

