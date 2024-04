UEFA Champions League quarter-final 1st leg action as Arsenal host Bayern Munich at Emirates Stadium. Bayern have won 5-1 in the last three meetings between these two sides.Real Madrid face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final 1st leg at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Madrid have only won one of their last six UCL games against City.

Source 2

