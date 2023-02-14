UEFA Champions League Highlights – BT Sport | 15 February 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Source 3Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Arsenal v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 15 Febuary 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Club Brugge v Benfica Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 15 Febuary 2023 248 icon Watch LaterAdded Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 15 Febuary 2023 398 icon Watch LaterAdded 08:16 Dybala was ice-cold from the spot | Every Goal | Round 22 | Serie A 2022/23 17K icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA Champions League Highlights – 15 February 2023 0.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Paris Saint Germain v Bayern Munich Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 14 Febuary 2023 2.8K icon Watch LaterAdded Milan v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 14 Febuary 2023 1.3K