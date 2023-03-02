UEFA Champions League Highlights – 8 March 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video UEFA Champions League Tonight – BT Sports | 8 March 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA Champions League Tonight – BT Sports | 8 March 2023 285 icon Watch LaterAdded Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 March 2023 1.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 8 March 2023 2.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Benfica v Club Brugge – Highlights | UEFA Champions League Last 16 2nd Leg 448 icon Watch LaterAdded Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund – Highlights | UEFA Champions League Last 16 2nd Leg 556 icon Watch LaterAdded 07:38 Lautaro Martinez hits the 14-goal mark | Every Goal | Round 25 | Serie A 2022/23 14.9K