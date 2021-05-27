Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL UEFA Champions League | Final | Manchester City v Chelsea | Chelsea’s road to the final
UEFA Champions League | Final | Manchester City v Chelsea | Chelsea’s road to the final
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

UEFA Champions League | Final | Manchester City v Chelsea | City’s road to the final

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
66 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

UEFA Champions League | Final | Manchester City v Chelsea | Chelsea’s road to the final

A look at how Chelsea managed to mount an incredible UEFA Champions league campaign, which resulted in them qualifying for the final to be held in Porto.

Previous Video
mancity

UEFA Champions League | Road to the final | Manchester City’s best goals

Next Video
debruyne

UEFA Champions League | Final | Manchester City v Chelsea | City’s road to the final

Related videos

Top