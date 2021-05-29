Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL UEFA Champions League 2021 Final – Preview | BT Sports | 29 May 2021
UEFA Champions League 2021 Final – Preview | BT Sports | 29 May 2021
Up next

UEFA Champions League | Road to the final | Chelsea’s best goals

The BT Sport football team look ahead to the final of the Champions League as Manchester City face Chelsea in an all-English tie at Estádio do Dragão in Portugal.

