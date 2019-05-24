Two great Champions League comebacks could impact next year’s Premier League title race

Almost everyone had written Liverpool off before the players had even walked onto the pitch for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona. A few tentatively claimed the Reds may be able to do it, but only if Lionel Messi was not on the pitch. Messi was on the pitch. In fact, he put together one of his typically stellar performances, with a major hand in each one of Barcelona’s chances. And yet, Liverpool still managed to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, winning 4-3 on aggregate, having gone into the match 3-0 down.

And then, as if that was not enough of a statement for the strength of English football, Tottenham came out and put on a display against Ajax that rivalled Liverpool’s win in every way. Coming into their second leg 1-0 down against an exciting Ajax side was always going to be a tricky task. Being 2-0 (3-0 agg) down after 35 minutes, it started to look impossible. That is until Lucas Moura delivered a stunning hat-trick, the conclusion of which came in the sixth minute of injury time. Another ridiculously good performance from an English side against all odds.

But what does all this mean for the 2019/20 Premier League title race? Manchester City and Liverpool played out a remarkable title race in the season just gone as the Citizens won the league by a solitary point; Liverpool had the third highest points total in Premier League history with 97, but that wasn’t enough against a formidable City side. The premier league title odds for the 2019/20 season are very much reflective of this season’s race, giving City an 8/13 likelihood and Liverpool 13/5 to win, with Tottenham the next most favoured far behind at 14/1. But do those odds take enough into account?



Probably not. The confidence that both Liverpool and Spurs will carry into next season after these matches is hard to quantify and equally difficult to overestimate. An all-English Champions League final obviously guarantees bragging rights in next year’s Premier League. That sense of European success being brought back into the domestic league is a powerful thing, and it will spur teams on to compete at a higher level, which could upset the balance somewhat.

“Klopp” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by cchana

Furthermore, both Arsenal and Chelsea are still in the running for Europa League success. If Arsenal win, five English teams will be playing in the Champions League next year, which again will most likely lead to improved performances in the Premier League. The Gunners dispatched an impressive Valencia side that finished fourth in La Liga, as well as ending the possibility of a Spanish side winning the competition for the fifth time in six years, while Chelsea ended Eintracht Frankfurt’s run in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Clearly, an all English Champions League final will heat up competition at home next season. Furthermore, a win by Tottenham would upset the established order for next year and force everyone to reassess their predictions for the 2019/20 Premier League outcome. Add to the mix a potential English Europa League final and this season’s compelling Premier League title race, then next season looks like a very exciting and unpredictable one indeed.