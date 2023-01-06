Two Giants Clash | Third Round Preview Show | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

The Emirates FA Cup begins this weekend with 32 games being played across the footballing pyramid with Boreham Wood and Chesterfield two lowest-ranked sides in the competition can Boreham Wood repeat last season’s heroics? We chat to World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister fresh from celebrations in Buenos Aries on all things World Cup, his future at Brighton & playing against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Follow @EmiratesFACup on Twitter for in-game highlights and match updates!

Subscribe:

https://www.youtube.com/thefacup

To find out more about The FA Cup visit:

TheFA.com/EmiratesFACup

The FA Cup on Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/TheFACup

The FA Cup on Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/emiratesfacup/

The FA Cup on Tiktok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@emiratesfacup