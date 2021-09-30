Troy Deeney calls for clearer punishment and education outlines with regards to racism in football

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
Birmingham striker Troy Deeney says he would like to see clearer outlines in punishment and education with regards to racism in football.
The ex-Watford star discussed a number of topics including; why he continues to take the knee, why he called his autobiography is titled Redemption and what needs to be done next to help tackle racism in football.
