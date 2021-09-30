Home TV Show News and Interviews Troy Deeney calls for clearer punishment and education outlines with regards to racism in football

Troy Deeney calls for clearer punishment and education outlines with regards to racism in football

Birmingham striker Troy Deeney says he would like to see clearer outlines in punishment and education with regards to racism in football.

The ex-Watford star discussed a number of topics including; why he continues to take the knee, why he called his autobiography is titled Redemption and what needs to be done next to help tackle racism in football.

