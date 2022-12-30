Tributes pour in for Pele from around the world

Tributes for Pele have poured in from around the world in after his death at the age of 82.

The former striker, who is the only player in history to win three World Cups, passed away at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo following a battle with cancer.

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

#SkySportsNews #SkySports

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage