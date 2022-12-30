Home TV Show News and Interviews Tributes pour in for Pele from around the world

Tributes for Pele have poured in from around the world in after his death at the age of 82.

The former striker, who is the only player in history to win three World Cups, passed away at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo following a battle with cancer.

