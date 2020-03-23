Transfer Talk Podcast Special- Michael Ballack

Michael Ballack joined us on the Transfer Talk Podcast Special to discuss:

02:45 – Winning the league with Kaiserslautern

05:58 – Choosing Leverkusen over Bayern

08:11 – Ignoring interest from Real Madrid

10:15 – Ballack’s Bayern fall-out and nearly joining Barcelona

17:02 – Why Ballack snubbed Manchester United

19:30 – Joining Chelsea and Champions League heartbreak

21:56 – Working under Jose, the Special One sacked

27:25 – Barcelona semi-final controversy and chasing the referee

32:13 – Leaving Chelsea to re-join Leverkusen