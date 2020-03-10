Transfer Talk Podcast – Harry Redknapp
Harry Redknapp joined us on the Transfer Talk Podcast Special to discuss:
02:41 Nearly signing Shevchenko for West Ham
04:10 Defending a young Frank Lampard
07:29 The battle to sign Paolo Di Canio
11:26 West Ham’s golden generation and begging Rio Ferdinand to stay
14:08 Why Harry left West Ham and joining Portsmouth
19:55 Portsmouth departure and move to Southampton
24:18 Return to Portsmouth and investment
34:16 Moving to Tottenham and securing Champions League
37:43 Transforming Gareth Bale and Luka Modric
42:38 Nearly signing Eden Hazard, working with Daniel Levy and missing out on the England job