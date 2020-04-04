Transfer Talk – Dimitar Berbatov

Join us for the latest episode of the Transfer Talk Podcast, as we are joined by Dimitar Berbatov (recorded in December 2019).

In this episode, he discusses:

01:30 How he was nearly forced to sign for a club by a Bulgarian mafia boss

04:02 Looking up to and meeting childhood heroes Alan Shearer and Marco van Basten

07:37 Playing for Bayer Leverkusen, Champions League final & trying to be Maradona

15:32 Why he joined Tottenham and playing with Robbie Keane & Jermain Defoe

19:05 Developing the ‘Berbatov touch’ and being described as lazy

23:31 The truth behind his exit from Tottenham

27:53 Joining Man Utd, Sir Alex Ferguson’s role and the stress of Deadline Day

35:08 Competing with Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez

37:53 The hat-trick against Liverpool and his favourite goal

40:01 Being left out of the Champions League final against Barcelona